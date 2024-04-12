Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.76.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $137.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $138.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.