4,130 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,775,000 after purchasing an additional 519,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,710,000 after buying an additional 232,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,886,000 after buying an additional 486,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.9 %

C opened at $60.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

