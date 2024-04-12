Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 426,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,483,000 after acquiring an additional 110,246 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cedrus LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.56. 1,764,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,601,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

