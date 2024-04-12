Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 650 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.69. 65,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,878. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.99 and its 200-day moving average is $232.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.