Sutton Place Investors LLC Invests $208,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,948,000 after purchasing an additional 135,766 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,595. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

