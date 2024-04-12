Wealth Effects LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.28. 5,140,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,989,634. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.56.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

