Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ GEHC traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.64. 307,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

