Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $3,841,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.9 %

CAT traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.52. 500,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.16.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.