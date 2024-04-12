27,209 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,746,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,546. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $252.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 155.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $291.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.10.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

