Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.34. The stock had a trading volume of 73,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,165. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $236.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

