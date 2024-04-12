Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 82,284 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 326.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,284 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,244,000 after purchasing an additional 593,425 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,596,000 after acquiring an additional 190,121 shares during the last quarter.

JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,361. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

