Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Shares Gap Up to $49.17

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.17, but opened at $59.75. Globe Life shares last traded at $58.73, with a volume of 5,417,229 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,682,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 1,085.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 764,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,213,000 after buying an additional 677,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Globe Life by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

