Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Shares of AVUS stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.29. The company had a trading volume of 99,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,546. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average is $80.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

