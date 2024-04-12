JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,377 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMST. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 664,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,351 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter.

JMST stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.60. 291,509 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

