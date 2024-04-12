Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039,924 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,198 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,941 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,626 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,312 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 112,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,198. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $38.55.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

