Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, an increase of 736.0% from the March 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DKILY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.25. 520,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,015. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

