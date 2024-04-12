Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Rises By 715.4%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 715.4% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,031. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $36.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,352,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 216,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

