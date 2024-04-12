Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Update

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.0 days.
Cargotec Stock Performance
Shares of Cargotec stock remained flat at $69.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05. Cargotec has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $69.55.
About Cargotec
