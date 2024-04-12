Short Interest in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Expands By 620.4%

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,500 shares, a growth of 620.4% from the March 15th total of 61,700 shares. Currently, 28.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CYTO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,076. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. Altamira Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

Institutional Trading of Altamira Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altamira Therapeutics by 84.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altamira Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altamira Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs in Switzerland, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company develops OligoPhore/SemaPhore, a platform for delivery of oligonucleotides, such as small interfering ribonucleic acid or messenger RNA into target cells.

