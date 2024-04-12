Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $2.85

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.99. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 2,596,305 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXK shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $706.60 million, a P/E ratio of 152.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCIA Inc bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

