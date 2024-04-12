Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Short Interest Update

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 660.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Digital Asset Monetary Network Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DATI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,979. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.
About Digital Asset Monetary Network
