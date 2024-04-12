Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Short Interest Update

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,395,400 shares, an increase of 614.1% from the March 15th total of 195,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,488.5 days.
Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS FPLPF remained flat at $0.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. Vanquis Banking Group has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $0.91.
About Vanquis Banking Group
