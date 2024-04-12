Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Short Interest Update

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,395,400 shares, an increase of 614.1% from the March 15th total of 195,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,488.5 days.

Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS FPLPF remained flat at $0.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. Vanquis Banking Group has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $0.91.

Get Vanquis Banking Group alerts:

About Vanquis Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.