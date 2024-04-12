Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up to $3.80

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $3.95. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 731,070 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $682.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.21.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
