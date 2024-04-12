Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up to $3.80

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $3.95. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 731,070 shares.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $682.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 994,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 44,754 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

