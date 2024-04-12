MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Up to $12.21

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.21, but opened at $12.78. MAG Silver shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 340,074 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAG

MAG Silver Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.15.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 73.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 115.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 164,859 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.