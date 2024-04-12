WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Short Interest Up 571.4% in March

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 571.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ GTR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.21. 338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,246. The company has a market cap of $61.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $23.71.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $629,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund in the third quarter worth about $273,000.

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

