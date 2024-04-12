WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Short Interest Up 571.4% in March

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 571.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ GTR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.21. 338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,246. The company has a market cap of $61.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $23.71.
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Target Range Fund
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Target Range Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Target Range Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.