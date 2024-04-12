Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Up to $6.10

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $6.30. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 617,414 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQX shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Monday. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 3,396.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,397,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,849 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,040,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,168 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,855,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 389,521 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 8,405,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,440,000 after purchasing an additional 262,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

