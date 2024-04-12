Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Gap Up to $12.51

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.51, but opened at $12.85. Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 60,478 shares traded.

FBRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jonestrading lowered their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 83.74 and a quick ratio of 83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,201,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,098,000 after purchasing an additional 437,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,222,000 after acquiring an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,702,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 339,363 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

