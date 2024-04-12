Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Down to $1.29

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.20. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 1,112,463 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Down 8.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.39.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 155.39% and a negative net margin of 188.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

