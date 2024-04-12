Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Down to $17.21

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.21, but opened at $16.45. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 888,386 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NRIX shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,817 shares of company stock valued at $100,256. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after purchasing an additional 228,237 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after buying an additional 601,952 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,174,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,185,000 after acquiring an additional 635,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,389,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

