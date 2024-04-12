KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $49.65

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.65, but opened at $48.00. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $47.90, with a volume of 22,288 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

KB Financial Group Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.21). KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 79.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 646,184 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,344,000 after purchasing an additional 278,345 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 218,885 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

