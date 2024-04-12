Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Down to $79.98

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $79.98, but opened at $77.21. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $78.17, with a volume of 458,516 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.87.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.