Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $7.75

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $7.45. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.32%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is -23.02%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

