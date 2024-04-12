Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,058 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after buying an additional 196,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,642,287,000 after purchasing an additional 61,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,340,205,000 after purchasing an additional 274,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,750,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,231,000 after purchasing an additional 232,205 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.70.

ISRG stock opened at $392.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $403.76. The company has a market cap of $139.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

