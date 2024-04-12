Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $212.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $186.00 to $212.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.94.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.18. 203,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,705. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.53 and its 200-day moving average is $194.55. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

