Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.060-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.0 million-$770.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $765.4 million. Lovesac also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.06-$1.59 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $20.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.87. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 32.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 230.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Lovesac by 567.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Lovesac by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

