WOW-token (WOW) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $0.57

WOW-token (WOW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $219.66 million and approximately $0.57 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000548 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005001 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00011825 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02207363 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $0.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

