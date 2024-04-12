Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 47 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $516.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,568. The company has a market capitalization of $399.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $512.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

