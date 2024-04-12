iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $516.79. 1,657,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821,568. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $399.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

