Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

FULT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. 98,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,978. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FULT. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

