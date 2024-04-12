Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 483 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in National Research were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in National Research by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in National Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Research in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in National Research by 675.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in National Research by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

National Research Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NRC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.34. 3,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59. National Research Co. has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $819.01 million, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.42.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter.

National Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Research’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

About National Research

(Free Report)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.