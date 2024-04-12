Sandy Spring Bank Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $159.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

