Cerity Partners LLC Sells 48,872 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,826,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,872 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 2.68% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $81,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ANGL opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

