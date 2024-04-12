Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.57.

REGN traded down $12.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $908.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,892. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $958.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $888.22. The company has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

