Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock traded down $2.92 on Friday, hitting $559.05. 65,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,561. The stock has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $569.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.43. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.36 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.00.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

