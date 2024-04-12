Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

Hess Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HES traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $158.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.89. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

