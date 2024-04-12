Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 127,010 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 127,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,860,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,607,568. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

