Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $82.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.83 and its 200-day moving average is $82.13.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $314.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

