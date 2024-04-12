Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 567,874 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 301.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,874 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $58,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.