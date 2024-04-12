Sapient Capital LLC Buys New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,048,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,869 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $7,195,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMI

Cummins Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMI traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.77. The stock had a trading volume of 151,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,104. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.70. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.