4,168 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $3.86 on Friday, reaching $342.28. 1,770,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,839. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.57. The company has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.98 and a twelve month high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

